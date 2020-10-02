Hogan (ribs/knee) brought in four of eight targets for 23 yards in the Jets' 37-28 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Hogan likely wasn't playing at full capacity, yet he still filled a complementary role in a passing attack that was missing Breshad Perriman (ankle). The veteran possession receiver checked in second in receptions for the Jets on the night, but considering fellow wideout Jeff Smith's emergence Thursday and rookie Denzel Mims' (hamstring) pending return from injured reserve, Hogan may struggle for week-to-week relevancy once the pass-catching corps is at full strength.