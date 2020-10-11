Hogan (ribs/knee) is active Week 5 against the Cardinals.
Hogan may have been limited in practice all week, but he has yet to allow various injuries to force his absence from any game in 2020. That trend will continue Sunday, as he'll suit up to work alongside Jamison Crowder and Jeff Smith in a game with Joe Flacco set to be under center. While Hogan's actual production has been hit-or-miss this season, he's been on the field for at least 51 snaps and garnered three or more targets in each game this season