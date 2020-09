Hogan was forced out of Sunday's game versus the 49ers with a rib injury, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The Jets entered Sunday's game without Jamison Crowder (hamstring), and they could finish it without their top three receivers if Hogan or Breshad Perriman (ankle) don't return. Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone are the only remaining wideouts for the Jets.