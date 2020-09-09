Hogan wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, suggesting that he's over the tightness that was bothering him last week, Rich Cimini of ESPN NFL Nation reports.

Hogan actually appears to be the Jets' healthiest receiver ahead of the team's Week 1 trip to Buffalo, as Jamison Crowder (hamstring), Denzel Mims (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) all showed up on the injury report, although all three were able to log full practices. After totaling just 67 yards in a depth role for the Panthers last season, the 31-year-old Hogan is unlikely to be a prominent contributor for the Jets.