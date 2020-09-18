Hogan could see more targets Sunday against the 49ers, as Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that slot receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) will be inactive.

Crowder will join Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) on the sidelines in Week 2, so that's 15 combined Week 1 targets missing for the Jets' offense against an injury-riddled 49ers secondary. Breshad Perriman and Chris Herndon are still ahead of Hogan on the pass-catching pecking order, but the veteran wide receiver will likely see more than the four targets he got in his Jets debut.