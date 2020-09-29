Jets head coach Adam Gase said that Hogan (ribs/knee) will be listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

After playing 80 percent of the offensive snaps and finishing with no receptions on three targets in Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Colts, Hogan popped up on the Jets' first Week 4 report a day later with the two injuries. Neither issue is considered serious, however, as Gase said he's optimistic the veteran receiver would be ready to go for Thursday's game against the Broncos, according to Eric Allen of the Jets' official site. With Breshad Perriman (ankle) ruled out for a second straight game, Hogan should retain a spot in the starting lineup, but his involvement in the Jets' passing attack could take a hit with slot specialist Jamison Crowder (hamstring) trending toward a return following a two-game absence.