The Jets placed Hogan (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Jets won't provide a timeline for Hogan's return from a high-ankle sprain until he has the injury assessed by foot/ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson within the next few days. At the very least, however, Hogan's placement on IR means that he'll be sidelined for at least three games, leaving the Jets' Nov. 9 matchup with the Patriots as his earliest possible return date. Before going down with the injury in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, Hogan had hauled in 14 of 26 targets for 118 yards and no touchdowns through the Jets' first five games. The impending returns of Breshad Perriman (ankle), Vyncint Smith (abdomen) and Denzel Mims (hamstring) should help alleviate Hogan's absence.