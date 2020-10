Coach Adam Gase said that Hogan will have an MRI on Monday to evaluate the severity of the knee injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Hogan entered the weekend questionable due to rib and knee injuries, and it's unclear if his departure Sunday is related. Gase wasn't very optimistic about Hogan's status, but we should have a better idea about what he's dealing with Monday.