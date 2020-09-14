site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Chris Hogan: Non-factor in Week 1
RotoWire Staff
Hogan caught one of four targets for no gain in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.
Hogan failed to get anything going despite seeing the field plenty for the banged-up Jets. As a bit piece on a low-octane offense, Hogan won't be a popular fantasy play against the 49ers in Week 2.
