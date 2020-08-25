Coach Adam Gase said Tuesday that Hogan is a "quick study," Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

"He's a guy that has a knack to get open," Gase said. "He plays aggressive. He plays angry." With Breshad Perriman (knee) and Denzel Mims (hamstring) both nicked up, and Vyncint Smith (abdomen) set to miss the start of the season, Hogan's wealth of experience might put him in position to make the team and even play a marginal role Week 1. The 31-year-old struggled to earn playing time in Carolina last season, but prior to that he'd logged three solid years in New England.