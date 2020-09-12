Hogan could see an expanded role in Week 1 against Buffalo, as rookie Denzel Mims (hamstring) may not be able to play.

Hogan's ticketed for a starting role on the outside opposite Breshad Perriman, with Jamison Crowder manning the slot. While he was a non-factor for the Panthers in 2019, the journeyman wide receiver has stacked up five seasons north of 400 yards over his seven-year NFL career. That production won't have fantasy managers rushing to the waiver wire, but it shows that Hogan could at least fill in capably if Mims needs to heal up and get familiar with the offense.