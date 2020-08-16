Hogan agreed to a contract with the Jets on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Jets were lacking in veteran depth at receiver after releasing the injured Quincy Enunwa (neck) and having Josh Doctson opt out of the 2020 season in recent weeks, so Hogan's addition should help in that regard. After a solid three-year run in New England, Hogan joined the Panthers last season and struggled to find steady snaps, hauling in eight of 15 targets for 67 yards over seven games while missing a good chunk of the campaign while he recovered from arthroscopic knee surgery. If the 32-year-old cracks the Jets' Week 1 roster, he'll likely be in store for only a marginal role in the passing game.
More News
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Season shortened by knee injury•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Could see role expand sans Moore•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Catches two passes•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Catches one pass in return•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Designated to return from IR•