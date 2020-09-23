Hogan (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
The injury tentatively muddles Hogan's status for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, but assuming he's able to move past the issue by the end of the week, he'll likely be in line to serve as the Jets' top receiver. Both Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring) missed practice with their respective injuries and don't look to be trending in the right direction for the Week 3 matchup.