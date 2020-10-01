Hogan (ribs/knee) is active for Thursday night's matchup against the Broncos.
The 32-year-old AFC East journeyman has started for the Jets each of the past two games, though Week 3 against Indianapolis he was held without a catch after racking up six receptions and 75 yards Sept. 20 against the 49ers. With a myriad of injuries to the position, including those to Denzel Mims (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (ankle), Hogan stands as a top-three wide receiver option for the Jets alongside Jamison Crowder and Braxton Berrios. On the defensive side for Denver, the Broncos have allowed the second-most WR receptions in the NFL this season with 49.