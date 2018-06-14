Jets' Chris Jones: Waived by Jets
Jones (undisclosed) was waived by the Jets on Thursday.
Jones hasn't had much impact defensively since he left New England, seeing just 301 defensive snaps and racking up 17 tackles (12 solo) last season. There's a chance he's claimed off waivers by another club, or he will otherwise become a free agent.
