Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Naggar, who the team signed as an undrafted free agent, has a real chance to win the Jets' kicking competition, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Saleh mentioned that the Jets only moved on from Chase McLaughin as a result of the team's confidence in Naggar. The rookie out of SMU converted 17 of 21 field-goal attempts and 43 of 46 extra-point tries in his final collegiate season, while also averaging 39.3 yards per punt on 29 attempts.