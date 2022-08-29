Streveler completed 10 of 13 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-27 preseason win over the Giants. He added seven yards on one rushing attempt in the preseason finale.

Streveler had an ugly interception erased by a flag early in the fourth quarter, but he made the most of the second chance, bouncing back with touchdowns of 29 yards to Denzel Mims and five yards to Calvin Jackson. The latter touchdown won the game in the final minute as Streveler notched his third second-half comeback victory in as many games this preseason. Finding a roster spot on the Jets will be tough with Zach Wilson (knee), Joe Flacco and Mike White on the team, but New York will almost certainly look to keep Streveler in the organization with a spot on the practice squad.