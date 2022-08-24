Streveler completed eight of 11 passes for 119 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Monday's 24-16 preseason win over the Eagles. He added a team-high 33 rushing yards on six attempts.

Streveler sparked New York's offense to life for a second consecutive preseason game, as he inherited a 16-3 third-quarter deficit from Mike White and led the Jets to another comeback victory. While the 27-year-old Streveler has an unorthodox style, he's getting results. The Jets are expected to keep three quarterbacks given the uncertainty over Zach Wilson's (knee) availability, and Streveler's quickly closing the gap between himself and White behind Wilson and Joe Flacco. A roster spot could be Streveler's for the taking if he can keep rolling in Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants.