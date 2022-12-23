Streveler entered Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter in place of an ineffective Zach Wilson and completed 10 of 15 passes for 90 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also rushed nine times for 54 yards and committed a fumble recovered by New York.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports head coach Robert Saleh said after the game the decision to insert Streveler was about trying to spark the running game and not because Wilson was struggling, yet the latter's numbers would seem to indicate otherwise. Streveler ultimately couldn't lead the Jets to any points, but he actually finished as the team leader in rushing yards on the night and handled himself reasonably well through the air. The former CFL signal-caller did get New York down to the Jaguars' 13- and 34-yard lines on his first and final possession, respectively, but he threw incomplete on fourth down to stall both drives. With the Jets not returning to action until a week from Sunday for a Week 17 road matchup against the Seahawks, it appears likely Streveler will revert to the team's practice squad for the time being and Mike White (ribs) will be healthy enough to return to the starting job for that contest.