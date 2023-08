Streveler (thumb) reverted to the Jets' injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Streveler was waived with an injury designation Monday, but he cleared waivers and has reverted to the Jets' injured reserve. The quarterback will now be forced to miss the entire 2023 campaign, barring an injury settlement. Streveler saw limited action in two games for New York last year, but he was on the roster bubble before the thumb issue popped up during training camp.