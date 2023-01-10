Streveler signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets on Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Streveler put together a strong preseason showing with the Jets before joining the team's practice squad ahead of the regular season. The 6-foot-1 dual-threat quarterback was then elevated for three games this season. This includes the Week 16 loss to Jacksonville, in which he went 10-for-15 passing for 90 yards to go along with nine carries for 54 yards after stepping in for benched starter Zach Wilson. Streveler was also active for the Week 17 tilt against Seattle, though he did not see the field while serving as the No. 3 quarterback behind Mike White and Joe Flacco. Streveler will now look to carve out a bigger role as a backup with the Jets this offseason.