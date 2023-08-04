Streveler completed one of seven passes for nine yards and one interception in Thursday's 21-16 preseason loss to the Browns. He added seven yards on one rushing attempt.

After leading three second-half comebacks in the 2022 preseason, Streveler was in position to execute another such comeback in the final minutes of the Hall of Fame Game, but he didn't get the benefit of the doubt on what looked like a clear instance of defensive pass interference near the end zone. Even if that penalty had been called, Streveler didn't do much to convince New York's coaching staff he deserves to climb up from fourth on the quarterback depth chart.