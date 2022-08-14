Streveler completed six of nine passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns while adding 31 yards on two rushing attempts in Friday's 24-21 preseason win over the Eagles.

Streveler threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns passes, including a five-yard strike to Calvin Jackson to put the Jets ahead for good with 16 seconds left. The 27-year-old quarterback looked comfortable running the offense, and with Zach Wilson (knee) expected to miss 2-4 weeks, Streveler should get plenty of playing time over the Jets' remaining two preseason games with the goal of securing a practice squad spot in New York or impressing another front office.