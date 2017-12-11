Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Could get look over final three games
Hackenberg could get a look before the end of the season if Josh McCown can't play with a broken left hand, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Ineffective in the preseason, Hackenberg has been a healthy scratch as the No. 3 quarterback all year. Jets head coach Todd Bowles already said Bryce Petty will take over as the starter for Week 15 in New Orleans if McCown can't play through his injury, but that doesn't necessarily mean the team would stick with Petty for the rest of the season. It still seems pretty clear that the Jets don't view Petty or Hackenberg as a potential franchise quarterback. The team figures to acquire a young signal caller in the 2018 draft, while McCown has made a strong case to stick around for another year. Regardless of what happens over the next few weeks, Hackenberg likely will find himself fighting for a roster spot in camp next year.
