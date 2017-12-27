Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Could get playing time
Hackenberg might get some playing time Sunday against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
While still committed to Bryce Petty as the starter, Jets head coach Todd Bowles acknowledged that Hackenberg could be used as a mid-game replacement. It's increasingly clear that the Jets don't view either player as a potential franchise quarterback, but there's no harm in giving Hackenberg a brief look, given that Petty has completed less than half his passes and produced just 4.1 yards per attempt. Hackenberg can't possibly be much worse.
