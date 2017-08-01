Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Getting reps with first team
Hackenberg has gotten reps with the first-team offense of late, but Josh McCown continues to get more as the two battle for the starting quarterback job, NJ.com reports.
McCown is widely favored to win the job, but the Jets are going to give Hackenberg, and to a lesser extent Bryce Petty, every opportunity to supplant the veteran. Hackenberg likely has more upside given McCown's history in the league, though he's also much more likely to make costly mistakes.
