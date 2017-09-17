Hackenberg (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday for the Jets' Week 2 game against the Raiders, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Hackenberg served as the backup to starter Josh McCown in the season-opening loss to the Bills while Bryce Petty was getting over a strained knee, but now that Petty has had some time to heal up, Hackenberg looks like he'll be the Jets' No. 3 quarterback for the foreseeable future. That likely means that Hackenberg will be a fixture on the inactive list throughout the season, unless an injury affects the status of either McCown or Petty.