Hackenberg completed just two of six pass attempts for 14 yards during Saturday's preseason loss to Detroit.

The Jets went three-and-out in three of the four series Hackenberg was under center, and he was also sacked twice. Detroit was able to generate tremendous quarterback pressure, and the Penn State product didn't have an answer. Perhaps, the plan was for him to exit after four series, but it's also possible head coach Todd Bowles pulled Hackenberg to avoid completely shattering the youngster's confidence. After watching from the sidelines for the entire 2016 season, Hackenberg was expected to push veteran Josh McCown for the starting quarterback job during training camp, but that seems like a stretch now. Additionally, Bryce Petty outperformed Hackenberg on Saturday, and Petty has at least seen regular-season game action. It looks like a steep uphill climb to fantasy relevance in 2017 for Hackenberg at this stage of the game.