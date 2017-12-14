Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Not expected to start in 2017
Jets head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that there isn't a scenario "right now" where Hackenberg plays over the team's final three games, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
With Josh McCown (hand) hitting injured reserve Tuesday, Bryce Petty will take over as the team's starting quarterback Week 15 against the Saints. Like Hackenberg, Petty is a similarly youthful developmental quarterback who has yet to prove his worth at the NFL level, but based on Bowles' comments, it seems as though Petty has demonstrated enough in practices this season to create clear separation from Hackenberg, who will be active for the first time in 2017 as the backup signal caller. Even if an injury to or poor play from Petty were to open up an opportunity over the final three contests, Hackenberg wouldn't warrant a look outside of deep two-quarterback formats.
More News
-
Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Could get look over final three games•
-
Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Inactive for Week 2•
-
Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Listed as No. 3 quarterback•
-
Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Loses starting job to McCown•
-
Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Tosses two pick-sixes•
-
Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Lasts just four forgettable series Saturday•
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...