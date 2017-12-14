Jets head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that there isn't a scenario "right now" where Hackenberg plays over the team's final three games, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

With Josh McCown (hand) hitting injured reserve Tuesday, Bryce Petty will take over as the team's starting quarterback Week 15 against the Saints. Like Hackenberg, Petty is a similarly youthful developmental quarterback who has yet to prove his worth at the NFL level, but based on Bowles' comments, it seems as though Petty has demonstrated enough in practices this season to create clear separation from Hackenberg, who will be active for the first time in 2017 as the backup signal caller. Even if an injury to or poor play from Petty were to open up an opportunity over the final three contests, Hackenberg wouldn't warrant a look outside of deep two-quarterback formats.