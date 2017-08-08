Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Role increasing with first-team offense
Hackenberg took 21 reps with the first-team offense on Monday, his most so far in training camp, the New York Post reports. Coach Todd Bowles suggested he could continue to see increased opportunities with the first team moving forward. "It's possible," said Bowles. "It's the second week of camp. We'll rotate them and evaluate them as we see fit."
Bowles has yet to determine who will start the team's preseason opener Saturday against the Titans. Even if Hackenberg doesn't earn the nod, it sounds as though a quarterback competition could be brewing between the 22-year-old Hackenberg and veteran Josh McCown. McCown likely holds the edge for the starting gig at this point, but Hackenberg may be gaining ground. Unfortunately, his inability to break the huddle correctly, per Sports Illustrated's Tim Rohan, forced Hackenberg to leave practice briefly and casts a little shade on an otherwise positive development for the young signal-caller.
