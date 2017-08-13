Jets' Christian Hackenberg: Throws for 127 yards against Titans
Hackenberg completed 18-of-25 passes for 127 yards during Saturday's preseason win over the Titans.
Josh McCown got the start and threw a touchdown on his lone series, and while Hackenberg couldn't get the Jets into the end zone, it was still a decent performance that could have been better if not for a few dropped passes. Hackenberg still seems stuck behind McCown on the depth chart, but he's shoring up his spot as the backup ahead of Bryce Petty, who was just 2-of-6 for 16 yards.
