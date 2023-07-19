The Jets placed Clark (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Clark suffered an ACL tear during the Jets' offseason program, so his move to injured reserve was simply transactional. The 2017 sixth-round pick was traded to the Jets by Baltimore for a seventh-round pick this offseason, and he was expected to start for New York in 2023 after recording a career-high 101 tackles last season. However, the 28-year-old's season-ending injury prompted the Jets to sign former Packers and Bears safety Adrian Amos, who figures to start at strong safety alongside Jordan Whitehead.