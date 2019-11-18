Play

Edoga (ankle/knee) is considered day-to-day, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Edoga was forced out of Week 11's win over the Redskins due to an ankle injury, and he appears to also be managing a knee issue. The starting right tackle's availability for Week 12 will likely come down to how much he's able to accomplish in practice. With Kelvin Beachum nursing an ankle injury, the Jets could tentatively be forced to operate without both starting offensive tackles during Sunday's tilt against the Raiders.

