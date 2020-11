Edoga suffered a low-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Edoga entered the game in relief of George Fant (knee/ankle). He avoided the dreaded high-ankle sprain, but his status is still uncertain for this Sunday's divisional matchup against Miami. If both Edoga and Fant are forced to sit out, Conor McDermott will slot in at right tackle.