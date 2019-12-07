Edoga (knee) has been given a doubtful designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Edoga is two weeks removed from suffering an MCL sprain, so a return Sunday would certainly be ahead of schedule. He was unable to practice all week, so his doubtful designation seems a little optimistic at this point. Still, confirmation on his status will come closer to game time. Brandon Shell would be in line to replace him at right tackle should he indeed get ruled out.