Jets' Chuma Edoga: Downgraded to out
RotoWire Staff
Edoga (calf) won't return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Edoga was initially listed as questionable to retake the field, but he's been ruled out to begin the fourth quarter with the Jets down 24-0.
