Jets' Chuma Edoga: Heads to New York

The Jets selected Edoga in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 92nd overall.

Edoga's talent is beyond question; he was a five-star recruit out of high school and has strong athleticism at 6-foot-3 4/8 and 308 pounds. He may profile more as a guard given his height, and there were reportedly questions about his dedication to the game during his time at USC. Still, a selection in the third rounds shows that the Jets trust Edoga can unlock that talent and contribute along their offensive line.

