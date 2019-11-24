Play

Edoga (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear how Edoga suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the second quarter. This is a tough break for the rookie as he came into the game already with an ankle injury. As long as he's sidelined, Brandon Shell is expected to take over as the team's right tackle.

