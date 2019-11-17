Play

Edoga (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Redskins, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

It's unclear how Edoga suffered the injury, but it's likely he'll get extra treatment during the halftime break before trying to give it a go in the third quarter. As long as the rookie is sidelined, however, look for Brandon Shell to take over as the team's right tackle.

