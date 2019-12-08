Play

Edoga (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Edoga was deemed doubtful ahead of Week 14 with an MCL sprain, so this news isn't quite surprising. With the 2019 third-round pick officially inactive for the third straight game, Brandon Shell is expected to continue to start at the right tackle position.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories