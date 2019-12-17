Play

Edoga (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Edoga started a total of eight games his rookie season but had been out since he suffered the injury in Week 12. The USC product will attempt to rest and recover for the 2020 season.

