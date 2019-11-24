Play

Edoga will undergo an MRI on his injured knee Monday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Edoga exited Sunday's game against the Raiders in the second quarter and return. The fact that the rookie is set for an MRI is evidence that he might be dealing with something serious. In any event, expect a report from the team following Monday's MRI.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories