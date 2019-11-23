Play

Edoga (ankle) is questionable to play Sunday against Oakland, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Edoga is questionable with an ankle injury, as is starting left tackle, Kevin Beachum. Both Beachum and Edoga were limited at practice all week, so there's a chance New York is without both starting tackles Sunday. Brandon Shell should slot into the right tackle spot if Edoga is ruled out prior to kickoff.

