Edoga (knee) sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain during Sunday's 34-3 win over the Raiders, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Edoga is set to miss multiple weeks in his recovery. As long as the rookie third-round pick is unable to play, expect Brandon Shell to draw the start at right tackle.

