Jets' Chuma Edoga: Unable to play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Edoga (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
This typically wouldn't be a major concern because Edoga is a backup, but starting right tackle George Fant (ankle) is inactive. Conor McDermott could start at right tackle to fill the void.
