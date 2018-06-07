Jets' Claude Pelon: Reverts to injured reserve
Pelon (undisclosed) cleared waivers Wednesday and reverted to injured reserve, according to the league's official transaction log.
Pelon was waived Tuesday after sustaining an undisclosed injury at OTAs. Barring an injury settlement, the USC product is likely stuck on IR through the end of the league year.
