Walford turned three targets into two catches for 25 yards in Thursday's 15-13 preseason loss to the Redskins.

While Walford hasn't exactly turned heads, he's provided a steady presence at the tight end position. He led all Jets tight ends in receiving yards here and was third on the team overall. Jordan Leggett and Chris Herndon were viewed as New York's two most exciting tight end options, but neither has a catch yet this preseason.