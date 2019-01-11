Jets' Clive Walford: Dresses for one game in 2018
Walford played two offensive snaps in 2018.
Walford's only game of the season came in Week 17 versus the Patriots, in which he did not register an offensive statistic. The 27-year-old had a brief stint with the Colts during the regular season, but was not active for a single game with the team and was ultimately waived by Indianapolis. The fourth-year pro then signed with the Jets on Dec. 27. Walford previously led Gang Green with seven receptions and 92 yards during the preseason, and will now spend the offseason competing for a depth role behind Chris Herndon and Jordan Leggett.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Divisional Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....