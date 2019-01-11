Walford played two offensive snaps in 2018.

Walford's only game of the season came in Week 17 versus the Patriots, in which he did not register an offensive statistic. The 27-year-old had a brief stint with the Colts during the regular season, but was not active for a single game with the team and was ultimately waived by Indianapolis. The fourth-year pro then signed with the Jets on Dec. 27. Walford previously led Gang Green with seven receptions and 92 yards during the preseason, and will now spend the offseason competing for a depth role behind Chris Herndon and Jordan Leggett.

More News
Our Latest Stories