Jets' Clive Walford: Finds home in New York
The Jets claimed Walford off waivers Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Taking advantage of a modest role in the Raiders offense, the 2015 third-round selection accounted for 61 catches (on 102 targets) for 688 yards and six touchdowns in his first two pro seasons. Upon the arrival of Jared Cook last year, though, Walford's usage dwindled to 12.8 percent of the offensive snaps, which translated to just nine receptions for 80 yards and no TDs in 2017. Walford's new reality could result in a rebound due to the dearth of talent at TE with the Jets. With Austin Seferian-Jenkins out of the picture, Walford will only have to compete with Eric Tomlinson, Jordan Leggett and Neal Sterling for reps, as the roster is currently constructed.
More News
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...