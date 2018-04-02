The Jets claimed Walford off waivers Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Taking advantage of a modest role in the Raiders offense, the 2015 third-round selection accounted for 61 catches (on 102 targets) for 688 yards and six touchdowns in his first two pro seasons. Upon the arrival of Jared Cook last year, though, Walford's usage dwindled to 12.8 percent of the offensive snaps, which translated to just nine receptions for 80 yards and no TDs in 2017. Walford's new reality could result in a rebound due to the dearth of talent at TE with the Jets. With Austin Seferian-Jenkins out of the picture, Walford will only have to compete with Eric Tomlinson, Jordan Leggett and Neal Sterling for reps, as the roster is currently constructed.