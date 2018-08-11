Walford opened the preseason by hauling in both of his targets for 27 yards in Friday's 17-0 win over Atlanta.

Walford didn't get many chances to shine, but he was effective when called upon. The former Raider remains in the mix in New York's wide open tight end competition, though his plausible range of outcomes includes everything from a major role to not making the roster at all.

